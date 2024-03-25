Azuh Arinze Presents Two New Books Today

The publisher/editor-in-chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, Azuh Arinze will unveil his two new books today.

Entitled Anything And Everything Journalism and My Story Of Many Colours, the first book is basically a journalism “Bible”, featuring 37 accomplished journalists cutting across print, broadcast and online, who shared their success stories as well as the numerous challenges they overcame. The second book, My Story Of Many Colours, parades a pot pourri of experiences including the author’s one-on-one encounters with the likes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, Chief Michael Olawale-Cole, Chief Michael Omolayole, Mr. Kola Abiola, among many others.

Anything And Everything Journalism has 448 pages while My Story Of Many Colours contains nearly 200 pages.

Both books will be presented to the public today, Monday, March 25, 2024, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, at 11 am.

Among the dignitaries expected are Dr. Dakuku Peterside, former DG, NIMASA (chairman); Chief Uche Nworah, Ph.D, former MD, Anambra Broadcasting Service (books’ reviewer); HRM Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi, Elerinmo of Erinmo Kingdom (Royal Father of the day); Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, Chairman, Odu’a Investment Company Nigeria Limited (books’ presenter) and Lady Onyeka Onwenu, MFR, a renowned musician (mother of the day).

Also being expected are Rotarian Ify Ejezie, District Governor, Rotary International, District 9110; Rotarian Wole Kukoyi, Incoming District Governor, Rotary International, District 9111; Rotarian Femi Adenekan, Incoming District Governor, Rotary International District 9112; Rotarian Omotunde Lawson, First Female District Governor, Rotary International, District 9110; veteran broadcaster and BISCON Communications boss, Prince Bisi Olatilo; Mr. Udeme Ufot, GCEO of SO&U Advertising; Ovation International magazine publisher, Chief Dele Momodu; Encomium magazine CEO, Mr. Kunle Bakare and Dr. Tunji Olugbodi, Executive Vice Chairman, Verdant Zeal.

Equally expected are Mr. Eze Anaba, president, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Chief Christopher Isiguzo, MFR, president, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Ms Maureen Chigbo, president, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, Chief Femi Adesina, former presidential spokesman and Mallam Ali M. Ali, MD, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), among others.

The event will be anchored by gifted comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st.