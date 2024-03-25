Veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor, 61, dies of Kidney Failure

Veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, died on Sunday at the age of 61.

Fans took to social media on Sunday to mourn the passing of the actor known for his comical roles on screen, who passed away after a protracted battle with kidney disease.

A social commentator, Morris Monye, via his X handle, @Morris_Monye, while mourning the actor, said help was raised to assist the deceased as he battled with health issues.

Muonagor, a native of Idemili, in Anambra, was born August 20, 1962.

He was an actor and producer. In 2016, he was nominated for AMVCA 2017 Best Actor in a comedy.

In 1989, after his youth service, Muonagor started working for the News Agency of Nigeria. He left his job a few years later for an acting role in his first movie as Akunatakasi in Taboo 1, a Nigerian movie