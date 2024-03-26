Binance boss escape annoys Tinubu, orders INTERPOL manhunt

The are indications that President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu is verily unhappy about escape of one of the detained executives of a global crypto-currency firm, Binance, Nadeem Anjarwalla.

The crypto-currency guru, was detained, alongside others on the order of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

He escaped from lawful custody on Friday. The suspect escaped while under a 14-day remand order by a court in Nigeria. He was scheduled to appear before the court again on April 4, 2024.

YOUNEWS source said Mr President expressed shock over the escape ! The fleeing executive was kept in a ‘safe house’ guarded by soldiers.

He wasn’t detained by the EFCC or the DSS, he and his colleague were detained in a ‘safe house’ guarded by heavily armed soldiers of the Nigerian Army, on the order of the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu.

He had ordered that the security guards on duty had been detained.

Preliminary investigation showed that the escapee fled Nigeria using a smuggled international passport.

His other passport remains with the Nigerian authorities.

Until his escape, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who holds British and Kenyan nationalities and served as Binance’s Africa Regional Manager, was being tried by Nigerian courts.

YOUNEWS also confirmed that the personnel responsible for the custody of Anjarwalla had been arrested.

Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding his escape.

Anjarwalla and his colleague, Tigran Gambaryan, were detained in a “safe house” guarded by heavily armed soldiers.

At the instance of Mr President, Government, on Monday, contacted the International Criminal Police Organisation and issued an arrest warrant for the apprehension of

It was also gathered from the Office of the National Security Adviser that Anjarwalla, a suspect in the probe into the activities of Binance in Nigeria, used a Kenyan passport to escape, while his colleague was still in custody.

The escapee Binance official, who has British and Kenyan nationalities, escaped from Abuja through a Middle East airliner, as his firm in Nigeria confirmed that Anjarwalla was no longer in the country, adding that the company would cooperate with security agencies.

The escape shocked security agencies, as they revealed that the fleeing executive was kept in a ‘safe house’ guarded by soldiers, adding that the security guards on duty had been detained.

Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria, like other governments around the world, has been investigating money laundering and terrorism financing transactions perpetrated on the Binance currency exchange platform.

On February 28, 2024, two executives of the company were arrested and detained after they flew into the country as a result of a ban on their website.

On March 12, 2024, the the EFCC asked Binance to share data on its 100 top users in Nigeria as well as all transaction history for the past six months.

According to the report, the request is at the centre of negotiations between Binance and Nigeria.