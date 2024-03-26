Gumi quizzed over banditry comments

The Federal Government has through one its security agency invited Sheikh Ahmad Gumi .

YOUNEWS is aware that the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric was invited for questioning over his comments on banditry.

Minister of information Mohammed Idris, who confirmed this while addressing State House Correspondents after Monday’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

Gumi has been consistent in his demand of granting amnesty to bandits and negotiating with them for peace to reign.

Reacting to questions at the Aso Rock briefing, Idris said: “Government will not stop at anything to get the kind of information that will solve our problem. The security agencies are up and doing. Gumi and any other individual for that matter is not above the law.

If he has suggestions that is for the security agencies to take and if the thing he said also appears to be reckless they will also address it.

“Nobody is above the law and I am aware that he has also been a guest of security agencies to answer questions.

“When you make remarks that bother on our National Security, it is incumbent on security agencies to dig further into that and they are doing just that, no one is above the law.”