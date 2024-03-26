Students Die In Stampede During Rice Palliative Distribution

Barely two weeks after seven personss die in stampede as customs sells seized rice At least two female students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, lost their lives following a stampede at the university’s convocation square on Friday morning.…

The convocation square was used as venue for the distribution of palliatives to the students by the Nasarawa State government.

An eye witness said the deceased students were among those who trooped to the venue of the distribution so as to be part of it.

“What we are hearing now is that two female students have died. They were said to have been suffocated because of the crowd and they were later declared dead by the healthcare workers,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the National President of the Nasarawa State Students Association, Yunusa Yusuf Baduku, said most of the students affected during the stampede have been rushed to hospitals in the area for medical attention.

According to him, “Seriously, what happened this morning at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, is uncalled for, and very pathetic.

“After our arrangement for the distribution of palliatives to the students which was to hold at the University’s convocation square, they (students) suddenly arrived at the venue in their numbers and overpowered the security.

“They broke through the gate into the Convocation square where the bags of rice was to be shared.

“Unfortunately, most of our female students sustained several degrees of injuries, while others got suffocated because of the population at the venue for the distribution of the palliatives.

“Right now, I am at the Federal Medical Center, Keffi, where we brought some of our students for emergency treatment.

“Also, as National President of NASA, I got an official report that one student has died as a result of the unfortunate incident.

“For the numbers of those injured, I cannot confirm that at the moment because some of them are at the school’s clinic while others are here at the FMC, Keffi receiving treatment.”

Baduku, however, appreciated the university’s management, student leaders and representatives of the state government for their prompt action in assisting the students to get quick medical attention.

“I want to commend the school management, the student leaders and even the state government for standing by us at a time like this. They are all doing their best to address the situation, and to ensure that normalcy returns to the school environment,” he said.