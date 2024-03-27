Mass abduction in Kaduna as govt rejoice over Kuriga pulpils release

Kaduna State has witnessed both joy and sorrow as 137 rescued abducted students of the Government Secondary School in Chikun Local Government Area were reunited with their families.

Mainwhle, a fresh attack in Ungwan Saidu, Magajin Gari Ward II in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area left four dead and 28 abducted.

Tragedy struck in Birnin-Gwari as terrorists attacked Ungwan Saidu village, killing four individuals and abducting 28 others.

The attackers reportedly invaded the village late Sunday night, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Efforts by local vigilantes to fend off the assailants mitigated further casualties, but many residents remain in captivity.

The rescued schoolchildren, who were abducted on March 7, 2024, arrived at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House amidst tight security on Monday.

The parents of the children were noticeably absent during the brief ceremony, and the children were later taken to the Women and Children Shelter for psychosocial therapy before reuniting with their families.

Six students requiring medical attention were immediately hospitalized at the Army medical facility in Kawo, Kaduna.

Governor Uba Sani, while receiving the rescued students, cautioned against politicizing security issues, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the safety of citizens.

He praised President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support and commended the efforts of security agencies in securing the release of the abducted children.

Sani warned against spreading false information about the rescue operation and urged unity in celebrating the safe return of the children. .

Kaduna, particularly areas like Kajuru, Chikun, and Birnin-Gwari, has been grappling with escalating cases of kidnappings, sparking widespread concern.

As of now, authorities have not provided further details on the ongoing situation,