Murdered 17 soldiers in Okuama for burial today

The Nigerian Army says soldiers killed in the Okuama community in Delta State are to be buried today (Wednesday), at the National Cemetery, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on the Nigerian Army’s X handle on Tuesday, adding that the burial will be held by 3 pm.

President Bola Tinubu is billed to be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

The 17 military personnel were killed by irate youths during a communal clash over a land dispute in Bomadi and Okuoma communities in the state.

The list : 1. Lieutenant Colonel AH Ali – commanding officer, 181 Amphibious Battalion

Major SD Shafa Major DE Obi Captain U Zakari Ssgt Yahaya Saidu Cpl Yahaya Danbaba Cpl Kabiru Bashir LCpl Bulus Haruna LCpl Sole Opeyemi LCpl Bello Anas LCpl Hamman Peter LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi Pte Alhaji Isah Pte Clement Francis Pte Abubakar Ali Pte Ibrahim Adamu Pte Adamu Ibrahim

The personnel attached to the 181 Amphibious Battalion were responding to a distress call when they were ambushed and killed.

After the killing, there were reports that the military was planning a reprisal on the communities involved.

However, denying the allegation, the Defence headquarters slammed the community and stressed that no amount of propaganda would stop culprits from being nabbed.

The Defence Headquarters vowed that there would be injurious consequences, it released the names of the Army personnel who were killed during a peace mission to Okuama.

Meanwhile, Tinubu and the Senate ordered the military to apprehend the killers of the military men.

In carrying out the order, it was gathered on Sunday that the military combed the warring communities and arrested a lot of persons, including three prime suspects, as the President declared that the Defence Headquarters and the Defence Chief had full authority to bring anybody responsible to justice.

Also, retired army generals and civil society organisations lambasted the killers of the soldiers and called for their apprehension and speedy prosecution in order to serve as a deterrent to other criminal elements.

On Tuesday in Abuja, the immediate-past Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor (retd.), called for further analysis and conversations over the killings of the soldiers.

Speaking during the Chief of Defence Staff Joint Task Force Commanders Conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Irabor said there was no justification for the gruesome manner in which the military personnel were killed.