Actress Eniola apologizes publicly over award to Bobrisky



Dear Esteemed Members of the Public

I write to you today with a heavy heart, filled with regret and remorse over the events that unfolded at my movie premiere, “AJAKAJU,” on Sunday, 24th March, 2024.

I address you all today, taking full responsibility and seeking your pardon with my deepest regrets for the distress and turmoil caused by the events surrounding the premiere of “AJAKAJU.”



First, I want to extend my sincerest apologies to the Muslim community, especially during this sacred month of Ramadan. I acknowledge and respect the significance of this time, and it was never my intention to offend or upset anyone with the proceedings of our premiere. Please accept my sincerest apologies for any distress my actions may have caused during this sacred time.



To the women in our society, I want to express my profound apologies. As a woman myself, I understand the importance of upholding and honoring our gender with dignity and respect. I want to assure you that I hold the utmost reverence for womanhood, and I would never intentionally engage in any behavior that diminishes or disparages the role of women in our society.



I also extend my heartfelt apologies to Femi Adebayo and his wife for the undue backlash they faced as a result of the announcement made at our event. I deeply regret the insults and disrespect directed towards them, and I take full responsibility for any harm caused.

To Bobrisky, I offer my sincere apologies for putting you in a difficult position. The decision to award you was never meant to cause harm or controversy but was rather a misguided attempt to generate publicity for our movie. I am truly sorry for any distress this may have caused you.

In an effort to make amends and correct my mistakes, I have decided to honor Papaya Ex and Iyabo Ojo as the best-dressed females at the premiere. Each will receive a sum of N1,000,000(One Million Naira) as a token of my sincere apology and appreciation for their grace and elegance.

I want to emphasize that my primary goal in all of this was to promote my movie, which is set to hit cinemas on 29th March, 2024. I made missteps .