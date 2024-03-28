Army gives graphic details of gruesome murder of 17 soldiers, vital organs scattered !

It took our search and recovery effort over 72 hours to recover some vital organs of the decapitated and disembowelled bodies of my men that were scattered all over the Okuama community.

These organs were gleefully scattered by the community youths and their friends.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja who spoke at the burial ceremony for the slain personnel in Abuja, revealed

, said the death of military personnel in Delta was highly demoralising, adding that it was sad that those responsible for their deaths were those they swore to protect.

He said, “Ours is a profession that deals with matters of life and death. When soldiers die in the hands of the enemies of the state, we take it as dying for what the nation has considered a just cause; we celebrate them as gallant heroes.

“But when they are gruesomely murdered by the very people they are trained, equipped, and took an oath to protect, it is highly demoralising.

“It is no longer news that 17 of the Nigerian Army’s finest men, whom we have come to bury, were murdered in a reprehensible manner on March 14, 2024, in the Okuama community of Delta State while they went on a legitimate peace-making mission.

“It grieves my heart.

“I consider it the most barbaric act any citizen or community can commit against the authority of the state, and I must place on record that a lot of restraints have been exercised so far in our search and recovery efforts for missing arms, ammunition, other equipment, and body parts.”

The personnel were on a legitimate duty when they met their deaths.

YOUNEWS understand that they went as peacemakers and peacekeepers respectfully seeking to bring an end to the hostilities between the two communities.

“They didn’t go with tanks, machine guns, or other weapons. They were on a mission of peace.

He also said that a total of 21 children had been orphaned and 10 widowed by the actions of the culprits.

But the Army is saying the incidents would not deter the Army, as it vowed that the culprits would be brought to book.

The Army however, sought the cooperation of the community to apprehend the culprits of the heinous crime.

Lagbaja said, “I assure Mr President and all Nigerians that the Nigerian Army remains committed to its constitutional responsibilities and will not be deterred by setbacks such as witnessed in the Okuama community.

“As tasked by Mr President and Commander-In-Chief of our Armed Forces, the Nigerian Army, with the assistance of its sister services and other security agencies, is committed to bringing the perpetrators of the Okuama murder to book and recover all service and personal belongings taken from the murdered troops.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to seek the cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians, particularly in the affected area, to swiftly and successfully conduct our search and recovery operations.”

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, vowed that those behind the deaths of the military personnel in Delta would be hunted down.

Musa promised that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be brought to justice.

Musa said, “To the perpetrators of violence who seek to sow division and fear among our people, know this: our resolve will not waver. We will hunt you down, bring you to justice, and restore peace and security to every nook and cranny of our dear nation.”

He admitted that though the death had caused them grief, the perpetrators would pay for the deaths of the soldiers.

Musa said, “Your evil actions may cause pain and suffering, but they will never extinguish the spirit of unity and resilience that burns within us. You will surely pay.”

He, however, promised the slain soldiers that the military would ensure that peace reigns in Nigeria as a mark of honour for their sacrifices.

Musa said, “Finally, let us once again pay tribute to the men and women who have given their lives in the service of our nation.

“May their souls find eternal rest, and may their families find comfort in the knowledge that their loved ones are heroes, forever remembered and cherished.

“As we bid them farewell, let us pledge to carry their legacy forward, to work towards a Nigeria that is peaceful, prosperous, and secure.”