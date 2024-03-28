Fears over new Olubadan health at 84, on bed rest, ex- gov Ladoja on queue

There are reasons for fears and concerns of the health status of soon to be coronated Olubadan.

There were concerns that the Oba Olakulehin had not made any public appearance 12 days after he was named the Olubadan-designate, following the passage of Oba Balogun.

According to tradition, the next in line to Olakulehin is Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State and senator, who heads the civil line as Otun Olubadan of Ibadan.

Oba Olakulehin was absent at a Monday meeting of the Olubadan in Council to deliberate on his nomination to Governor Seyi Makinde as appointment as the next Olubadan.

The absence prompted the Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade, raised concern about the absence of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Olakulehin, at a Monday meeting of the Council of Obas to deliberate on the enthronement process of Oba Olakulehin as the new Olubadan.

Though the son is denying, Insinuating that Oba Olakulehim might be unwell, the Ekerin Olubadan said, “If someone is not well or capable of staying on that throne, do you just want us to put that person there like a vegetable? Is it possible? What we want is whoever wants to become our Oba must be able to walk and speak, so that you will be able to communicate with him.”

At Oba Olakulehin’s private residence at Alalubose, on Wednesday, his first son, Owolabi, said his father was in good health.

“You Daddy has aged already. So, before the late Oba Balogun’s demise, Baba had gone for a medical trip. And when the incident happened, he was still there. So, he just stayed back to relax a bit.

“As a new king, different people will be paying him homage and he will need to attend to them all. And with his age, he may not have the strength to receive different people across Nigeria; hence, the reason his doctor advised him to relax a bit.

“I want to debunk the rumour that he is incapacitated. The installation of the next Olubadan will soon be done. People should stop fake rumour. I also want to debunk another rumour that the crowned Obas have not seen him. They have now seen each other,” he said.

Owolabi said the family