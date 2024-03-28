Honours, awards and benefits for 17 Slain Soldiers

National honours at death has comes the way of the 17 Soldiers who were gruesomely murdered in an ambush two weeks back.

Tinubu fulfilled the promise he had made while breaking the Ramadan fast with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the House leadership at the Presidential Villa on March 20.

At the time, Tinubu declared, “We salute all our men and women in uniform and sympathise with them. I will soon make further pronouncements, but they must have a befitting burial and national honours.”

On March 14, Lt. Colonel A. H. Ali, the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, three other officers and 13 soldiers were killed in the Okuama Community during a peacekeeping mission to mediate in the lingering dispute with Okoloba Community, Delta State.

Soldiers of the Joint Task Force reportedly recovered their bodies under the supervision of the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam.

At the National Cemetery on Wednesday, Tinubu said, “They went as peacemakers and peacekeepers respectfully seeking to bring an end to the hostilities between the two communities.

“They didn’t go with tanks, machine guns, or other weapons. They were on a mission of peace. Ali kept faith with his military calling until the end.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, we honour the sacrifice of Ali and the other gallant patriots who died that day.”

He noted that the slain soldiers would forever be remembered as heroes who answered the call of duty and paid the ultimate price.

“Therefore, the Commander-in-Chief posthumously conferred the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger on the Commanding Officer 181 Amphibious Battalion, Lt. Col. Abdullahi Ali; Major Salihu Shafa; Major Daniel Obi and Captain Usman Zakari,” Tinubu declared.

He also conferred the honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger on Sgt Yahaya Saidu; Corporal Yahaya Danbaba; Corporal Kabiru Bashir; Lance Corporal Bulus Haruna; Lance Corporal Sola Opeyemi; Lance Corporal Bello Anas; Lance Corporal Hamman Peter; Lance Corporal Ibrahim Abdullahi; Private Alhaji Isah; Private Clement Francis; Private Abubakar Ali; Private Ibrahim Adamu and Private Adamu Ibrahim.

In conferring the honours, he stated, “Each man now belongs to the hallowed list of servicemen and women who defended our country and protected their fellow Nigerians, not minding the risk to their own lives.

“They have all been awarded posthumous national honours. The four gallant Officers have been accorded the Award of Member of the Order of Niger, MON.

“The thirteen courageous soldiers who also lost their lives have been Awarded the Officer of the Federal Republic Medal.”

Tinubu also announced the government’s plans for the surviving relatives, saying, “The Federal Government will provide a house in any part of our country to each of the families of the four officers and 13 soldiers.

“The federal government has also approved scholarships for all the children of the deceased up to the university level. The military must, within the next 90 days, ensure that all the benefits of the departed are paid to their families.”

Tinubu begs military not to revenge, asks Okuwoma leaders & elders to push out killers

President Bola Ahmed has reiterated his resolve to obtain justice for the slain soldiers, affirming that ‘those who committed this heinous crime will not go unpunished.

“We will find them, and our departed heroes will get justice.’

He noted that the elders and chiefs of Okuoma also had a duty to help the military in fishing out the gunmen who committed ‘the barbaric crime against our men.’

Furthermore, Tinubu commended the Armed Forces for exercising restraint in not retaliating against Okuoma or its neighbouring communities.

He appealed, “We must all ensure that the innocent people of Okuoma are not made to bear the punishment of the guilty and wicked among them.”

To the officers and personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Tinubu said, “Do not let the death of your compatriots discourage you. There is no higher honour than the vocation you have chosen to pursue.

“We cherish you. We cherish your labour of love. We salute your daily sacrifice in protecting your fellow citizens from danger. We acknowledge your sacrifices to defend our nation.

“Within our continent, our sub-region and across the world, the Nigerian Military has remained a force for good, embodying a great example and keeping our democracy safe. It is now our duty to protect the families of our departed heroes.”

Tinubu said as Commander-in-Chief, he does not take for granted the contributions of members of the Armed Forces.

“I recognise your valour and bravery. I honour your unflinching commitment to making our country safe from criminals, bandits, kidnappers and insurrectionists,” he stated.

He said while the nation continued to grieve for the courageous men it lost weeks ago, Nigeria must not forget the unfinished business of working for peace and harmony and ending the cycle of violence and bloodletting in the communities.