Okwuoma killings produces 21 orphans, 10 widows (3 pregnant) dependants

The Okuama killing has added to the care of the Nigerian Army and, by extension, the Nigeria state – 10 windows (three of whom are four, five, and eight months pregnant), 21 orphans, and many other dependents which include parents.

“While commiserating with the families of these gallant soldiers, I assure them that the Nigerian Army and the good people of this country will not leave them in the cold. We shall do all within our power to provide succour to them and preserve the memories of their departed loved ones.”

Already, the dependants are feeling the pains the more, demanding justice.

Brother to the late Lance Corporal Abdul Ibrahim, Ahmed Abutu, described the death of his brother as saddening and demanded justice from the government for the slain soldiers.

He said Ibrahim was the breadwinner of the family, adding that his death came to them as a rude shock.

Abutu said, “It is a very sad thing for us. We have lost the family breadwinner. He was a man of peace and a Muslim to the core. He was a man who, if you don’t say go, won’t go. He respects everybody in the family. He was caring and ensured we were well taken care of when he was alive. This is a great loss to the family.

“His death was not what we expected. We received the news with great shock. He was not troublesome. He was not somebody you would find where he was not supposed to be found. So when the news came, it was so sad. His death is very painful to the family. “

He, however, urged the military not to relent until the perpetrators of the heinous crime were brought to book.

Abutu said, “For the perpetrators, a criminal is not supposed to live in society. So, anywhere they are, they should be fished out. Why must you take their lives? What are you taking them for? Our security agencies should go out day and night and ensure these people are brought to book. We will be very grateful for this.”

Speaking in the same vein, a retired Warrant Officer, Zakari Aliu, who is the father of the late Captain U. Zakari, lamented that though his deceased son was married but was still expecting a baby before he was gruesomely murdered by the killers.

“He is married with no child yet. He was expecting one before his death. His wife is pregnant,” he said.

Asked what he would like the government to do to the culprits of this dastardly act, he said he believed the Federal Government was on top of the issues and would ensure justice was served.

“I leave them in the hands of the Federal Government. They are already handling that,” Zakari said.