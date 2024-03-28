Revealed : 8 most wanted over killing of 17 officers

The Nigeria Defence Headquarters has declared eight people wanted in connection with the gruesome murder of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

17 military men were killed during a communal clash in Delta State.

They were reported to have died while responding to a distress call amid a confrontation between the Okuama and Okoloba villages in Delta State on Thursday.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the DHQ announced eight persons wanted in connection with the killing of the soldiers.

They include Akevweru Daniel Omotegbono (AKA Amagbem), Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Igoli Ebi, Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe, and Reuben Baru.

The murdered soldiers, who were buried on Wednesday, reportedly left behind 10 widows, three of whom were pregnant, and 21 orphans.

Residents of the coastal community in Delta state are said to have fled for fear of reprisals by the soldiers