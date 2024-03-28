Tinubu orders fish out for killers of Slain 17 soldiers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who attended the burial ceremony of the 17 slain soldiers himself, is insisting that the killers of 17 officers and men of the Nigerian Army in Delta State on March 14, 2024, must be arrested.

This is as families demanded justice during the burial of the slain military personnel at the National Cemetery in Abuja on Wednesday.

In his address at the event, Tinubu declared that leaders in Delta State must fish out killers of the soldiers who were ambushed while on a peace mission in the Okuama community in Delta State.

This came as the President vowed that the killers would not go unpunished, as he conferred posthumous national honours on the slain officers.

The late soldiers were honoured in three categories, including Member of the Order of Niger, Federal Republic Medal I, and Federal Republic Medal II.

The Federal Government gave the families of the slain soldiers houses, and their children got scholarships. At the same time, the President ordered the military to pay the slain soldiers’ benefits to their family members within 90 days.

Also at the event, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, stated that the death of military personnel in Delta was highly demoralising, as the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, vowed to hunt down the killers.

