National Electricity grid collapses second time in 2024

The national power grid collapsed, on Thursday, plunging the nation into blackout.

It was Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)’s second electricity system collapse in 2024.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, suffered the collapse of electricity grid which has hampered the electricity companies, DisCos, from distributing power across the country

In a notice to its customers, the management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, stated: “Kindly be informed there was a system collapse at 16.28 hours, which has resulted in a loss of power supply across our network.

“We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as the power supply is restored.”

The collapse which happened around 4:30 pm has scuttled activities of homes and businesses as Nigerians groan in darkness and faced with purchase of fuel and diesels as alternatives.

The grid’s output, which stood at 2984 megawatts as of 4 pm, fell to zero within an hour, with all 21 plants connected to the grid ceasing operations by 5 pm.

There was no power supply in many parts of the nation, a development that compelled many businesses and households to generate their independent power at higher costs.

However, the spokesperson of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Mrs. Ndidi Mba, who confirmed the development said: “There was a system collapse. But we have commenced recovery and have restored supply in Benin, Abuja and some other parts of the nation.”

In 2023, Nigerians experienced at least three nationwide blackouts on September 14, 19 and December 11.

This incident marked another setback for Nigeria’s electricity sector, which has been marred by persistent issues despite privatisation efforts targeted at revitalisation

Meanwhile, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has pleaded with Nigerians to exercise patience with the government over the challenges facing the country’s power sector.

Adelabu said this while expressing concerns over the poor electricity supply situation in the country caused by numerous issues, including outstanding subsidy debts.