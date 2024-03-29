NCC Extends NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline By 1 Week

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has extended by one week the second phase of SIM-NIN linkage deadline, top officials of the commission said.

YOUNEWS recalls that the disconnection process was rolled out in stages, with the second phase scheduled for today, March 29.

The first phase took place on February 28, 2024, after NCC directed telecom operators to bar millions of subscribers for refusing to link their SIMs with their NINs.

The third phase is slated to commence on April 15, 2024, as previously announced by NCC in December, 2023.

But the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) said it would be unfair to bar any subscriber because some of them had been having difficulty linking their SIMs with their NINs.

NATCOMS’ President, Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, therefore, requested that the NCC extend the deadline scheduled for the disconnection of telephone lines not linked to NIN beyond Friday, March 29, 2024.

Yielding to appeal and austesibly because if Easter break, the commission had extended the second phase deadline by one week.

An insider, who pleaded anonymity, said the telcos had been directed not to bar any subscriber until after one week, from Friday, March 29.