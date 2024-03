l

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly attacked a Celestial Church in Ogun State, abducting two worshippers identified as Oladapo Seyifunmi and Oluboboye Abiola.

The incident occurred at the church located near Oriyarin village, Mowe, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State on Thursday.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola in a statement on Friday, the perpetrators fled through a thick forest behind the church.