Argument against Air Peace boss’ claim, ‘Earning N200k in Nigeria better than £2000 in UK’

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has preached against japa syndrome, saying that any Nigerian earning N200,000 per month is better than someone making £2000 in London.

The “Japa” syndrome, which represents the phenomenon of young Nigerians seeking better opportunities abroad in search of better opportunities, often with no intention of returning to their homeland.

Onyeama stated this in an interview with TVC News on Wednesday.

The Air Peace boss stated that anyone earning £2000 a month in London is a pauper because the amount one can afford is like what N2000 can buy in Nigeria.

Onyema said that the naira has more value than it’s been projected and called on Nigerians to have more faith in their national currency.

He said, “I support what Mr. Cardoso said. He once said that the whole thing is artificial and that the naira has more value than it’s been projected, and I believe him.

“Go to London, if you earn £2000 a month in London you are a pauper because what the £2000 can afford you is like N2000 because a Nigerian will sit down here and calculate 2000 to a pound and think he can have an N4million.

“The person earning N200,000 in Nigeria is better. You can have a maid, you can have a driver.

“What I am trying to say is, we should stop stigmatising our country, we must love our country, we must fight for it and must support private investments.”

Speaking further, Onyema asserted that airlines needed free access to dollars, saying that the government needed to make that more realistic.

In a counter argument however, a Nigerian man has said the claim that someone earning N200,000 in Nigeria is better than someone earning £2000 in the UK, does not hold water.

Tosin Olugbenga took time to counter the statement attributed to Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema, who said someone earning £2000 in the UK was not financially well-off.

Lending his voice to the debate, Tosin noted that there were loopholes in it. He stated that anyone who earned £2000 in the UK could save up to £500 monthly.

If you live in the UK and earn £2000 per month, there are tendencies that you will not be living in London even if you work in the city.

And if your work is remote-friendly, you will usually work from home. “If you are single, your monthly bills and expenses take £1500, you can conveniently save £500 monthly.

If you are married, together with your spouse you make an average of £3500 monthly after tax, after deducting your family expenses, you can conveniently save at least £2000 monthly or even say £1500 .

Tosin noted that with proper planning, someone who saved £500 monthly in the UK for 10 years could return to Nigeria and become more financially empowered than their counterpart who earned N200k.