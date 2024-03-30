Bobrisky Indoor picture leaked ! ..may go 6mths jail

The real identity of suspected transgender woman, Olanrewaju Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky is on the streets.

32 years was born in Ebute Matta, Lagos, attended King’s College, Okota High School,

University of Lagos , where he obtained Bachelor’s degree in Accounting .

The public spotted Bobrisky and his ten other siblings together for the first time during their father’s burial.

Speaking during the burial, one of Bobrisky’s brothers confirmed they are eleven, including the influencer, who is the family’s last child.

Bobrisky’s history is about a determined person who has faced many ups and downs.

She had a rough childhood due to the challenges of a polygamous family. Her parents separated when she was still young.

After the divorce, she spent most of her childhood with her mother and lived with her father later on.

The influencer grew up in a Muslim family and loved stereotypically feminine activities like cooking, cleaning, etc.

Her parents would punish her for cross-dressing. She began to fend for herself at age 16 because her dad could not meet the financial needs of their large family .

Bobrisky became a crossdresser and embarked on a gender transformation journey from male to female from school days.

Bobrisky’s old photos confirm she transitioned from male to female. She occasionally posts pictures showing how she gradually transfitioned.

The influencer achieves her feminine appearance by applying skin-bleaching products, make-up & beauty products, and wearing female attires and human hair extensions.

She also admitted to undergoing liposuction surgeries in Dubai to attain a flawless feminine figure

It may be recalled that in 2022, the House of Representatives received a bill seeking to prohibit crossdressing in Nigeria.

The bill, sponsored by a member, Muda Lawal Umar, passed first reading on Tuesday.

Though objectives of the bill will only be debated at the second reading, our correspondent obtained a copy of the proposal after it was introduced.

The legislation is titled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Amend Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act 2013 to Prohibit Cross Dressing; and for Related Matters.’

The bill particularly seeks to amend Section 4 of the Act by inserting a new Sub-clause 3 that reads, “(1) Cross—dressing whether done publicly prohibited

“(2) A person shall be deemed to have committed the offence publicly where it is published or displayed publicly notwithstanding that it was committed privately or in any place that would have ordinarily been described as private.

“Provided that this section of this Act shall not apply to cross dressing in the course of a stage play or in any bona ﬁde public entertainment.”

The bill also seeks to amend Section 5 of the Act by inserting a new Sub-clause 4 that reads, “A person engaged in cross dressing is guilty of an offense and liable to imprisonment for six (6) months or to a ﬁne of ﬁve hundred thousand naira (N500,000).

The bill further sought an amendment to Section 7 of the Act iby introducing the word ‘cross dressing’ and deﬁning it as “…the practice of wearing clothes usually worn by a person of the opposite sex.”

Notable among cross-dressers in Nigeria are popular television host, Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun, widely known as Denrele; suspected transgender woman, Olanrewaju Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky; Port Harcourt-based crossdresser, Daniel Anthony, aka Jay boogie; and James Chukwueze Obialor, aka James Brown.