Driver Crushes 5-Yr-Old While Reversing

Homicide detectives from the Lagos State Police Command have taken into custody the driver of a Toyota Camry for allegedly running over a 5-year-old girl.

It happened while he was reversing his car in the Ijaye Ojokoro area of the state.

The victim identified as Fatima was confirmed dead in a hospital where she was rushed to.

Some eyewitnesses said the suspect knocked down the little girl unknowingly.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident said the suspect was driving a Toyota Camry car with registration number FST 843 GY.

Hundeyin said information received about the incident revealed that the driver was reversing when he knocked down the 5-year-old girl at Adura field.

“She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The corpse of the little girl was released to her family, on demand, for burial according to the Islamic injunction, while the suspect and the vehicle are in police custody for investigation,” he said.