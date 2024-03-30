Petrol Price Crash imminent, as naira gets better against dollar

The wave of rumour went viral days ago, that the price of petrol has crashed.

The viral report on Monday, March 25, 2024, said the NNPCL crashed its ex-depot price

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has denied reports saying it has adjusted petrol prices.

Though, Marketers expect cheap fuel as Dangote Refinery finally moves to sell products .

And whole there may be no adjustment in petrol prices presently, Nigerians should expect it to happen very soon.

The excellent performance of the naira against the US dollar would force down the landing cost of the petroleum prices, ex-depot prices and ultimately, the pump price.

“We expect the landing cost if petroleum products will crash soon as the naira strengthens against the dollar. This will translate into a reduction in ex-depot and pump price.”

Tthe current landing price for petrol is about N1,000 per litre, which the Nigerian government subsidises.

Findings show that petroleum marketers have continued to sell the product at various prices across the country .

The company’s chief corporate communications officer, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The NNPC spokesman asked Nigerians to disregard the report as it was false, reports say. The statement read: “The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely. “NNPC Ltd reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country.”

Mainwhile most petrol stations in Lagos have continued to sell petrol at varying prices.

Marketers refuse to adjust prices, At Mobil petrol station in Ogba displayed petrol price at N605 per litre, while an MRS filling station near Iju-Ishaga sells petrol at N630 per litre.