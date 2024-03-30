Tasman Thanks Friends and Family after release from Kidnappers’ den

Popular Equipment leasing company boss Tayo Adeoolokun who is popularly known as Tasman has decided to use today the 29th of March 2024 as a day of thanks giving to his creator, God Almighty and his numerous friends that came to his aide when the men of the underworld kidnapped him recently.

The Ijebu-Ijesha born businessman who is at present in the United States of America where he had gone to cool off after the sad experience informed us that he is happy he has good friends around him who all stood solidly behind him to see that he was let off the hook of the kidnappers.

He said people like Lanre kolade, Adewale Ayuba, Adeniyi Ariyo, Sheyi Adetutu, Tunji Akinwumi, Guv bode Ajetunmobi, Prince Bola Atobatele, Pastor Akinola Fasawe, Otunba Olabode Oshisanya, Hon Yinka Esho, Hon Yemi Alli, Hon Rasak Ajala

Hon Nurudeen Ayinde (osmak ) and

Prince Alli Bay.

He said further that he can never forget in a hurry the contribution of Mukaila Balogun (omo ekun), Ayoola Wasiu, Kabiyesi Adeola Erinle, Jide Banjo, Masbat Alade Mutiu, Olumide Shobo,, Akeem Adesope and Lanre Ogundiya who is resident in the US 🇺🇸

Tasman also said his brother, Kayode Adeolokun should be thanked specially for his role when he was in captive, including Modupe Beyioku Amoo.

He further said there is no way he’ll complete this appreciation without metioning his churches that he has b en attending from young age till now like

Holy Trinity Anglican Church Mushin

Christ New Fountain Society, htac.

CCC Ibadan and the Olushoo, Akonlabi

CCC Oremeji, and Olusho Sesan Adekoya

and CCC ijoko parish

Others who should get his praises incude, Grand Oak 017 club, Mushin Ajina club, Mushin A P club, Touch of class club , Mirror boys of London ,

Omole family home and abroad

and finally to all his family members and friends home and abroad