Uproar over Bobrisky’s ‘best dressed female’ award, ZaZu(Portable) speaks

Surprised are being expressed here and there as controversial cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, was crowned the ‘best dressed female’ ..and that decision is generating controversy.

It was at the premiere of actress and filmmaker, Eniola Ajao’s movie titled, ‘Ajakaju (Beast of Both Worlds)

After the award Actress, Dayo Amusa protested the decision to give Bobrisky the award.

Her raised voice ignited a firestorm of reactions, as she lambasted a fellow actor, Femi Adebayo, for making the announcement.

Amusa claimed that it was an insult to the ladies that were at the premiere for the award, which allegedly came with a cash prize of N1m, to be given to Bobrisky. According to her, if the organisers felt that cross dressers deserved to get an award, they should have created a category for them.

In return, Adebayo’s wife, in defense of her husband, accused Amusa of hypocrisy, and stirring up further tension.

She stated that if Amusa was not happy with the award, she should have directed her grievances at the organisers of the event, rather than her husband, who was only called upon to announce the winner.

On his part, Adebayo accused Amusa of not being happy with his success. He added, “You can never have peace of mind, because I have just started. You better channel your energy to your career.”

Bobrisky also sued for peace, urging critics to focus on the judges’ decision, rather than targeting Femi Adebayo.

Reacting to the call-out, some fans accused Amusa of unfairly targeting Adebayo.

A fan, City Girl, wrote, “But, he only presented the award. What’s his own?”

Kiki Sanchex opined, “She is trans(gender) and now identifies as a woman. I am not necessarily a fan, but she (Bobrisky) went there as a woman, dressed the part and won fair. I see no problem here.”

Omowunmi wrote, “Even if Bob(risky) did not win, Dayo you had no chance of winning.”

However, another fan, Lady Que, shared Amusa’s opinion. She wrote, “A man winning the best dressed female is disrespectful to women who attended the event.”

However, the drama took another dimension when controversial singer, Portable, condemned the decision to name Bobrisky the winner.

Taking to his Instagram page, Portable asked Bobrisky to stop referring to himself as a woman. This led the duo to trade expletives in several voice notes.

Expectedly, Bobrisky did not take Portable’s criticism lightly, as she cursed the singer and his family.

As tensions continued to rise, one of Portable’s baby mothers, Honey Berry, issued a stern warning to Bobrisky, saying that she would hold him accountable if any harm befell her child due to the curses he had cast.

Not done, Portable went ahead to release a ‘diss’ track titled, ‘Yansh like Fufu’, which has been gaining traction online.