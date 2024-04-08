Citizens kick as Tinubu introduces 3 digital national IDs

There are indications that Nigerians of hues and cry are seeing the the planned initiative as a duplication of efforts and a waste of resources.

YOUNEWS has it on good authority that the Federal Government is to launch three new national identity cards in May this year and has a target of providing them for about 104 million citizens across the country.

The three new national identity cards planned by the National Identity Management Commission include a bank-enabled National ID card, a social intervention card, and an optional ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card.

Many are however saying that the purpose of the new cards was currently being fulfilled by existing platforms.

Reacting, the Chief Executive Officer of Hyperspace, Oluseyi Akindeinde, said

“I think it is a duplication of efforts and a waste of resources because we already have the NIN and the BVN and all the things just mentioned can be used via the current means we have.

There was a time when the government wanted to print out cards to identify citizens just like driver’s licenses.

“Honestly, we don’t need a physical card, we could have used a digital one that would be on one phone or a number that represents your full details.

“We already have driver’s licenses, international passports, permanent voter cards, and the like and I don’t think we need three extra cards right now.

“These cards are not what we need right now and those resources could be better put to use.

“We already have these things, almost everyone has a bank account and a debit card but creating another one for palliative or identity is not needed in my opinion and I am not sure of the purpose it is going to serve for citizens.

Another IT expert, Chucks Jerahmeel, expressed his reservation about the expansive database needed to fulfill such programmes.

He said, “I think that is a very welcome development but I don’t think we have the technological capacity to effectively implement such.

On the card that would enable people to transact, there should be an expansive database to implement that initiative. Secondly, our cyber framework is not the best and we don’t seem to care about data and privacy even though, some strategic progress has been made.

“There are other things the government has to put in place if they want to implement this effectively such as privacy protection and other compliance protocol regulations.”

The new development is not the first plan initiated by the government to issue new identity cards for the convenience of Nigerians.

In 2006, Chams, an indigenous company was invited by the Federal Government to bid for the National ID project for which it competed and emerged as the preferred bidder for the national ID concession.

Upon the execution of the concession agreement with the NIMC, Chams said it pursued the implementation of the concession by incorporating Chams Consortium Limited, a special-purpose vehicle with the sole aim of implementing the NIC concession.

But the project hit a brick wall after Mastercard, one technical partner on the concession was accused of colluding with others using technical information and design shared with them by Chams to frustrate the concession won by Chams and more than $100m Chams/CCL invested in the project.

The founder of Chams Plc, Demola Aladekomo later said that his company got into a debt of N11bn due to the failed project.

In 2020, the former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced an imminent plan to replace the current plastic national identity card with a more seamless digital process to be domiciled in the NIMC for convenience purposes.