Ex-CNN anchor, Don Lemon marries gay partner, Tim Malone in New York City

Don Lemon, the former CNN anchor, and his longtime partner, Tim Malone, 38, officially became husband and husband(wife) on Saturday, April 6, in New York City.

The couple, who announced their engagement in 2019, exchanged vows in a private ceremony surrounded by their loved ones. Lemon, who is 58, and Malone, who is a real estate agent, have been together for several years and have become a prominent couple.

At the wedding the happy couple were surrounded by family and friends who have supported them throughout their relationship.

Lemon and Malone have been open about their love and commitment to each other, and their wedding day was a celebration of that love.

As Lemon and Malone begin their married life together, they have the support of their loved ones and the well-wishes of their fans.

The couple has not yet shared any details about their honeymoon plans, but they are sure to be a romantic and memorable trip for the newlyweds.