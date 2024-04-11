AY’s wife forecloses Reconciliation

Comedian Ayo Makun popularly known as AY”s wife, Mabel, has said with their irreconcilable differences, the almost two decades of marriage is over !

“My dreams of a lifelong marriage has taken a different direction now,” Mabel Makun says as she confirms the end of her marriage to Comedian, Ay.

In a recent post, she said, “I’m committed to moving forward with grace and resilience. I have faith in a brighter future for both myself and the children.”

“Despite the rumors or opinions, I find comfort in the belief that all will be well.”

“While it’s unexpected for things to end this way, I quietly ask for guidance from my faith as I step into this new chapter of life.”

“Also as we navigate this change, I ask for your help in creating an atmosphere of respect and understanding.”

“This is a challenging period, and I ask for privacy and consideration as we (my ex-husband and I) find our own path forward.”