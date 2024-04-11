FG promises to install 2.5 million meters annually for 5 years

The Federal Government has stated that about 2.5 million meters would be installed this year.

It is in a bid to bridge the metering gap across the country and ensure consumers pay the right amount for electricity.

On April 2, 2024, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated that the move by government to withdraw electricity subsidy from 15 per cent of power consumers in Nigeria would save the government about N1.1tn annually.

Meanwhile, the power ministry stated on Wednesday that the target of the Federal Government was to meter about 2.5 million unmetered power users across the country annually.

“The Presidential Meter Initiative aims to install a minimum of 2 – 2.5 million meters yearly within the next five years,” it stated.

A September 2023 report by NERC showed that out of the total 12,825,005 registered electricity customers in Nigeria, only 5,707,838 had meters, indicating that over 7.1 million registered customers were still subjected to the estimated billing system.

To close this gap, the Federal Government established the Presidential Metering Initiative, which was announced by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, at a briefing in Abuja.

Adelabu had put the metering shortfall at about eight million, but stressed that the Federal Government was committed to eliminating estimated billing by the end of 2024 and close the gap within the space of three to five years, through the new initiative.

“Citizens are tired of estimated billing because it always leads to cheating between consumers, staff and company. Before the end of this year, we are looking at the possibility of ending estimated billing because we want transparency and objectivity in our billing system.

“We have up to eight million metering gap in Nigeria and what the initiative seeks to achieve is to close this gap within three to five years.

This means that an average of two million meters are required on a yearly basis and achieving the target is compulsory for citizens to enjoy stable power supply,” the minister had stated at a briefing in Abuja.