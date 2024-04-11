Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Junior Pope, three other Nollywood actors confirmed dead in boat accident

Junior Pope, three other Nollywood actors confirmed dead in boat accident

Four actors including Jnr Pope fell into Anam River on their way to a location and their bodies have been recovered.

“What a sad day for Nollywood. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,”

In a video he posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Junior Pope, who was on a boat without a life jacket, begged the captain to go slowly.

The Nollywood actor told his followers to see how actors risk their lives to entertain them.

He began to plead with the captain to go slowly as he shouted, “I have three children to raise.”

In the caption, he wrote, “See me lamenting… The risk we take to entertain you; crossing river 9ja yesterday with no life jacket… Na wahoooooo… Who does that ??”

He has acted in Nollywood movies like, “Secret Adventures”, “Eye of the Eagle”, “Bitter Generation”, “Wrong Initiation,” and “Honey Money” among others.

