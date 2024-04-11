Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » LT Bus Plunges Into Lagos Lagoon, victims’ bodies missing

LT Bus Plunges Into Lagos Lagoon, victims’ bodies missing

YouNews April 11, 2024 Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 133 Views

Rescuers are currently combing the murky waters of the Lagos lagoon looking for the bodies of two passengers of a bus who were flung into the lagoon from the top of Third Mainland Bridge on Wednesday morning.

LT 18-seater bus with registration number FKJ 872 YA.

The victims were among passengers onboard an LT 18-seater bus involved in an accident on the recently repaired bridge.

The victims, an adult male and female are being search for by the Marine Police.

The crash vehicle has been towed to Adeniji Adele police station

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Raised Electricity tariffs earn FG N1.5tn

The recent tariff adjustments in electricity tariff for Band A customers to has earned Federal ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023