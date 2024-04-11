LT Bus Plunges Into Lagos Lagoon, victims’ bodies missing

Rescuers are currently combing the murky waters of the Lagos lagoon looking for the bodies of two passengers of a bus who were flung into the lagoon from the top of Third Mainland Bridge on Wednesday morning.

LT 18-seater bus with registration number FKJ 872 YA.

The victims were among passengers onboard an LT 18-seater bus involved in an accident on the recently repaired bridge.

The victims, an adult male and female are being search for by the Marine Police.

The crash vehicle has been towed to Adeniji Adele police station