BREAKING: Bobrisky sentenced to 6 months imprisonment

.Justice Abimbola Awogboro of a Federal High Court in Lagos, on Friday, sentenced popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, to six months in custody over Naira abuse.

The controversial cross-dresser had at the last court sitting pleaded guilty to the charge of naira abuse.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, April 4, filed six-count of money laundering and abuse of naira against him.

On Friday, April 5, EFCC arraigned Bobrisky in court on a six-count charge ranging from Abuse of the Naira and Money laundering.

The court, however, dismissed the money laundering charges but convicted him for Naira Abuse after he confessed to the crime.