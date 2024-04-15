Betta Edu, Sadiya Farouq, others not yet cleared – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has noticed the rising tide of commentaries, opinions, assumptions and insinuations concerning its progressive investigations into the alleged financial misappropriation in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The suspended minister of the ministry, Betta Edu, and her predecessor, Sadiya Farouq, are among key serving and former officials that EFCC has interrogated with respect to the allegations.

YOUNEWS learnt that the clarification become necessary due to speculations .

After months of investigations into the malfeasance by the anti-graft agency without no information officially disclosed to the public about its outcome, speculations became rife that Ms Edu and Ms Farouq might have been cleared or the matter swept under the carpet.

Both have also separately claimed through their lawyers that the commission has found nothing against them.

The latest of such endeavours was a letter by Ms Edu’s lawyer to the BBC, insisting on her innocence and warning against defaming her.

Both of them are being investigated by the over alleged misappropriation of multi-billion naira social welfare funds meant for vulnerable Nigerians.

Ms Farouq served in former President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. EFCC in January quizzed her over allegations of corruption in the handling of N37.1 billion social intervention funds during her tenure

At the outset of investigations, past and suspended officials of the Humanitarian Ministry were invited by the Commission and investigations into the alleged fraud involving them have yielded the recovery of N32.7billion and $445,000 so far.

Discreet investigations by the EFCC have opened other fraudulent dealings involving Covid -19 funds, the World Bank loan, Abacha recovered loot released to the Ministry by the Federal Government to execute its poverty alleviation mandate. Investigations have also linked several interdicted and suspended officials of the Ministry to the alleged financial malfeasance.

It is instructive to stress that the Commission’s investigations are not about individuals. The EFCC is investigating a system and intricate web of fraudulent practices. Banks involved in the alleged fraud are being investigated. Managing Directors of the indicted banks have made useful statements to investigators digging into the infractions. Those found wanting will be prosecuted accordingly.

Additionally, the EFCC has not cleared anyone allegedly involved in the fraud. Investigations are ongoing and advancing steadily. The public is enjoined to ignore any claim to the contrary.