Labour pressure FG to declare minimum wage May 1, submits N615,000

Speaking with one voice, Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, are demanding N615,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in Nigeria.

The organised labour, also listed its expectations ahead of the 2024 Workers’Day, calling on the Federal Government to announce a new minimum wage on May 1.

The National Vice President of the Trade Union Congress, Tommy Etim, who spoke with our correspondent, described Workers’ Day as Christmas Day for workers.

He noted that there were lots of expectations particularly since some of the newly initiated policies of government had continued to push more Nigerians into poverty.

Etim said workers in the country were expectant of the new minimum wage.

It may be recalled that the Labour leader Ajaero had announced N1m as the new minimum wage, owing to the rising inflation in the country which, according to him, had pushed many of his members into poverty.

To NLC and TUC , the N615,000 is considered fair, practical, implementable and sustainable’ minimum wage.

President Bola Tinubu, through Vice President Kashim Shettima, had on January 30, set up a 37-member panel at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja.

With its membership cutting across federal and state governments, the private sector, and organised labour, the panel was tasked with recommending a new national minimum wage.

At the inaugural meeting of the panel, Shettima urged members to ‘speedily’ arrive at a resolution, and submit their reports early as the current N30,000 minimum wage expired at the end of March 2024.

Sources are already saying that while the proposed minimum wage might not be so much of a challenge for the Federal Government and six states, the other 30 states will struggle to pay that amount.”