World leaders react as Iran Launches Major attack on Israel

Iran has launched drones at Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday night.

It comes after days of anticipation that Iran was preparing to attack Israel in retaliation for a strike which killed a top Iranian commander.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country’s defence systems have been deployed and that Israel’s armed forces were ready.

“I established a clear principle – whoever hurts us, we hurt him. We will protect ourselves from any threat and we will do so with coolness and determination,” he said.

It said the wave could take hours to reach Israel.

The IDF, in a statement shared on its verified X handle, said :”Iran launched UAVs from within its territory toward Israel a short while ago.

” The IDF is on high alert and is constantly monitoring the operational situation.

“The IDF Aerial Defense Array is on high alert, along with IAF fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels that are on a defense mission in Israeli air and naval space. The IDF is monitoring all targets.”

Western powers have however condemned Iran’s strikes on Israel late Saturday, warning the attack threatened to escalate the destabilisation of the Middle East.

Here are some of the main reactions so far:

– United States: ‘ironclad’

US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson reiterated President Joe Biden’s “ironclad” support for Israel’s security.

“The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran,” she said in a statement.

She said “President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation.”

– EU: ‘unprecedented’

The European Union’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell condemned the strikes as “an unprecedented escalation and a grave threat to regional security,” in a message on X.

– Britain: ‘reckless’

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a statement condemned the “reckless” strikes that he said “risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard.”

– France: ‘new level’

France’s Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne on X said that “in deciding to take this unprecedented action, Iran has reached a new level in its acts of destabilisation and is risking a military escalation.”

– Italy: ‘concern’

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said his country was following the situation “with attention and concern” and was “ready to manage any kind of scenario”.