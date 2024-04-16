Pastor Enenche’s apologies adjudged unapologetic

Many began to demand for Apology from Pastor Enenche to Church Member accused of False Testimony, as soon as the video went viral.

And peharps in response to the calls, the Church wrote the below to the public.

But there are knocks on the statement as ..”I do not see this as an apology… They’re justifying there actions which is uncalled for… We all saw what happened.

An apology should be tendered with remorse not stylishly covering up.we are all human so anybody can be used by flesh.”

The apologies

A scenario was Created on Sunday the 14th April, 2024 at the Glory Dome, the Global Headquarters of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, when Ms Anyim Veronica Nnenna came out to testify of how God Helped Her graduate from the university, thus making her the first person to attain that feat in her family. These were the immediate triggers for the said scenario:

First, listening to the testifier’s expressions as it borders on basic spoken English,

convey’s the Impression that the minimum standard expectation of a graduate

especially a graduate of law was not met

Second, stating that she studied Law for 10 years begged the question of what her degree actually was,

Third, she was unable to state exactly what the correct degree was for law which is LlB, rather she suid it was a BSc in Law which is largely unknown as a Law degree in Nigeria and possibly globally.

These prompted the Senior Pastor. Dr. Paul Enenche to stop the testimony immediately as a product of a lie.”

However, relief came when it was later confirmed that she actually graduated from a university

It must be pointed out clearly here that embarrassing the testifier publicly with the attendant media frenzy was never intended; whatever happened was under the spur of the moment.

The action of the Senior Pastor was rather based on his and the church’s aversion to seeming mediocrity and any appearance of untruth.

While we remain resolute in our passion for excellence, intolerance of mediocrity and falsehood, we wish to reiterate the fact that no harm or hurt was ever intended by the Senior Pastor against Ms. Anyim Veronica. The Senior Pastor feels deeply concerned and had already reached out to her.

As a Commission, we regret every inconvenience, hurt and embarrassment this unfortunate scenario has caused to Ms Anyim Veronica Nnenna. We remain committed to her physical welfare as well as her spiritual growth.

God bless us all.

Sylvester Edoh,

Personal Assistant/Secretary to the Senior Pastor.

Other comments knocking the apologies :

“This is just crap. What will it take you to say: We’re sorry? You’re just going a merry-go-round as if that’s what’s expected of you.

“Couching a simple apology in fine words in not a mark of contrition.

You embarrassed her publicly and now reached out to her privately? He should go back to the same alter and apologize. Make sure the woman’s mental health is adequately catered to.

They are still defending their unwarranted eruption, and unnecessary drama as a spur of the moment.

A simple apology in a paragraph without rationalizing and justifying your error would have been apt!

“Paul Eneche apologising via his PA only shows he’s a proud arrogant man. No humility!!!