Atiku instigates PDP to Sanction Wike for supporting Tinubu

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party will on Thursday present a report naming members involved in anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections to the National Executive Committee.

YOUNEWS learnt from sources that Atiku’s camp had mobilised various independent groups affiliated with the party to request the NWC to pencil Wike, Ortom, Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu, and other party leaders linked to the G-5 for sanctions over alleged anti-party activities during the 2023 elections.

The national leadership of the PDP had on March 26 directed the chairmen of the 36 state chapters and the Federal Capital Territory to identify their members involved in anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, gave the directive during a meeting of the National Working Committee with state chairmen in Abuja.

He said, “After the elections, we expected the state chapters to give us their reports, that is the post-2023 election reports. A lot of the states have not submitted their reports and we need those reports to be compiled for the next NEC meeting.

“A lot of agitations are coming from party members, suspend this, suspend that, you are the ones that are in charge of those states.

You are to tell us who was involved in anti-party activities and who did not; and based on that, the NEC will take a decision. Write to us and tell us what transpired, no matter what happened.”

A high-ranking member of the National Working Committee, who did not want to speak on record due to the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed that the NWC would submit the anti-party report to the NEC on Thursday.

Ex-Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who openly worked against the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, may likely be on the list to be submitted to NEC on Thursday.

Wike, leading his counterparts in Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Benue, Samuel Ortom; Ebonyi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, under the aegis of G-5 PDP governors, had opposed Atiku.

Wike’s opposition to Atiku’s presidential ambition stemmed from the ex-vice president’s decision not to select the ex-Rivers state governor as his vice presidential candidate following his victory in the presidential primary.

Subsequently, Wike actively campaigned against Atiku and the PDP and also supported the erstwhile All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The list will be submitted to the NEC. The list of those involved in anti-party activities is not viewed as a punishment. The report will be presented to the NEC, and based on the report, the disciplinary committee will identify individuals according to their roles and recommend appropriate sanctions.

“So, the report will be submitted to the NEC, then forwarded to the disciplinary committee for review, and recommendations will be made back to the NEC