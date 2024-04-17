Lagos Oks Bonanza for existing building to get permit, between May 2 and July 30, 2024

The Lagos State Government has opened an amnesty window for property owners to obtain or perfect their planning permits on completed buildings between May 2 and July 30, 2024.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Oluwole Sotire, on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Sotire in the statement said property owners and developers of existing (completed) developments without approvals, can obtain their planning permits, otherwise known as building plan approvals, within the stipulated period of May 2, to July 30, 2024, without payment of statutory penalties that usually go with erecting buildings without approval in Lagos State.

He stated that the amnesty window will come in the form of a 3-month suspension of penalties.

To take part in the amnesty programme, applicants are expected to submit for assessment, through the District Offices of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), in the 57 local government areas and local council development areas of Lagos State, and the Electronic Planning Permit (EPP) office at the LASPPPA headquarters, Oba Akinjobi Way, G.R.A Ikeja, his/her title document or proof of ownership, survey plan, As-built architectural drawings, and structural, electrical, and mechanical drawings (where applicable).

Other documents to be submitted for assessment are a non-destructive integrity test report (where applicable), a letter of structural stability and indemnity (where applicable), a land use planning analysis report, evidence of tax compliance, and other supporting documents, where applicable.

What you should know

The amnesty programme, which is part of measures of the Lagos State Government to cushion the effect of current economic hardships on the built environment sector, also offers additional relief of a five percent discount on payments completed within ten working days during the amnesty period.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had about 2 months ago urged property owners in the state to take advantage of the amnesty window granted by the state government to perfect their building approval documents, saying relevant authorities will mark buildings without approval for demolition at the expiration of the amnesty period