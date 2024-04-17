Naira abuse: Cubana Chief Priest arrives court today

A businessman and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has arrived at the Federal High Court, Lagos, for his arraignment for allegedly abusing the naira.

Cubana Chief Priest, who is already inside the dock, is being arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare on three counts bordering on abuse of naira for allegedly spraying and tampering with the nation’s currency at a social event contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

He was alleged to have sprayed the Naira on February 13, 2024, at Eko Hotel.

Cubana Chief Priest committed the offences while dancing during a social event.

He was said to have tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 notes issued by the CBN by spraying the same for two hours.

Cubana Chief Priest committed the offences while dancing during a social event.

He was said to have tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 notes issued by the CBN by spraying the same for two hours.