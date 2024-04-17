Petrol price reduction expected in May, as Dangote cut Diesel price

The expectation is very high, that Price if Petrol too will go down very, very soon.

And Nigerian believe it’s next on the line after Dangote reduced Diesel price.

Expressing optimism, many are saying ; Low price of petrol in Nigeria when Dangote Refinery operates at full capacity, is a possibility indeed, ceteris paribus.”

A motorist , motorist, who pleaded anonymity, said: “Most people have stopped driving every day. That is why we do not experience much traffic in the cities, including Lagos anymore. I am pleased that the Dangote Refinery will soon supply petrol. We hope and pray that it will be cheaper than the imported product.

YOUNEWS learnt on good authority that Dangote Refinery would start releasing Premium Motor Spirit to the domestic market in May this year.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Tuesday, announced a reduction in the price of diesel from N1,200/litre to N1,000/litre, a development that triggered excitement among operators in the downstream oil sector.

Dangote refinery announced this in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Nduka Chiejina.

The statement read in part, “In an unprecedented move, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a further reduction of the price of diesel from N1200 to N1,000/litre.

“While rolling out the products, the refinery supplied at a substantially reduced price of N1,200/litre three weeks ago, representing over 30 per cent reduction from the previous market price of about N1,600/litre.

“This significant reduction in the price of diesel at Dangote Petroleum Refinery is expected to positively affect all the spheres of the economy and ultimately reduce the high inflation rate in the country.”

On high hope for Petrol price cut, Dangote Refinery, which can refine 650,000 barrels per day, bpd of crude oil, intends to commence production and distribution of the product, the bulk of which is currently imported from the global market, in May 2024.

There are indication already that the parties have been meeting and exchanging notes on the pricing, distribution and margins to stakeholders in the value chain, including transporters and insurers.

Recall that depot owners buy the product from NNPC Limited at N556 per litre and sell to independents at N640 per litre.

It was, however learnt that independent markers have proposed N550 per litre to management of Dangote Refinery who is currenty in a discussion with them.

We have proposed N550 per litre — Marketers

The President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Alhaji Abubakar Migandi Garima, who confirmed the development, said: “We have been discussing with Dangote Refinery. The discussion, centering on pricing, margins and other issues, is still ongoing.

“We have proposed that the lifting price should be N550 per litre in Lagos. The price of the product will differ from one part of Nigeria to another because of distance and cost of delivering petrol to different locations.

“We are currently waiting on Dangote Refinery to conclude and communicate the price per litre, so we can plan to lift the product when it comes on stream.

‘’We expect that the price of the locally refined petrol would be cheaper than imported petrol, due mainly to local availability of the bulk of its crude oil and removal of transportation cost.”

Let’s enjoy benefit of domestic refining — Experts, consumers

Similarly, Executive Director, Emmanuel Egbogah Foundation for Petroleum and Energy Industry Economics and Policy Advocacy, Professor Wumi Iledare, said the coming on stream of Dangote Refinery presented an opportunity for Nigerians to enjoy cheaper prices of petrol now or later.

He said: “The price of petroleum is majorly correlated with the acquisition cost of crude oil. The cost of running the refinery and opportunity cost of capital contribute marginally. Distribution and retailing costs are important but the crude cost matter the most.

.