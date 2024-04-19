Atiku Shuns Wike at PDP meeting

It was more of a mild drama on Wednesday as

Ex-Vice-President Namadi Sambo is seated in between Atiku and Wike at the ongoing meeting.

Wike was seeing exchanging pleasantries in his usual bouyant , loud manner with Sambo while Atiku looked away.

Wike fell out with Atiku after the latter won the party’s ticket and overlooked him as running mate, settling for ex-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

All efforts to reconcile them ended in deadlock and Wike eventually worked for President Bola Tinubu, Atiku’s main rival in the election.

Apparently to compensate him, Tinubu chose Wike as minister and his acceptance further deepened the divide in the party.

The duo, who sought the presidential ticket of the party for the 2023 election, are among stakeholders at the meeting holding at Bauchi Governors’ lodge behind ECOWAS secretariat in Asokoro.

The perceived inaction of Ambassador Iliya Damagum, acting National Chairman of the PDP, to suspend Wike over alleged anti-party activities contributed to the heat which he is currently facing.

Some key members of the opposition party are demanding the removal of Damagum and suspension of Wike.

No doubt the issue of Wike and Damagum would dominate discussion at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Thursday.

While commenting on Damagum’s fate at the end of their meeting, which held earlier in the day, PDP governors said the NEC of the party will determine if he would leave or continue in office.

Governors are among those attending the National Caucus meeting.

As at the time of filing this report, former caretaker chairman of the party; Ahmed Makarfi; former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, Abba Moro, a serving senator, are among those attending the meeting.

Maina Waziri, Debo Ologunagba, Aminu Tambuwal, Udom Emmanuel, Seriake Dickson, Sule Lamido, Jonah Jang, are also in attendance.