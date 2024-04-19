NLNG set for 20th Prize for Literature with 163 entries

THE judges for the 2024 Nigeria Prize for Literature have received 163 entries from the Advisory Board and the NLNG.

Handing over the entries to the 3-member panel of Judges, Prof. Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, Chairman of the Prize’s Advisory Board, thanked the NLNG for its consistency at sustaining the prize for 20 years and described them as an adorable company.

According to her, many other prize initiatives in the country have not been able to come this far.

“Look at the number of entries, this year is the highest we have received so far which showed that the Nigerian authors are interested in what we do.

She also expressed confidence at the calibre of panel members selected for this year and hoped that they would do their best.

Receiving the entries at a handover ceremony, Professor Saleh Abdu, Chairman of the 3-member panel of Judges, on behalf of the members, thanked NLNG for inviting and sustaining the prize for doing what is very commendable and promised that they would do everything to ensure that the best emerge.

The event will mark the commencement of the adjudication process by the judges, leading to the Long list of 11, the shortlist of 3 and the eventual announcement of the judges’ final verdict later in the year.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited, NLNG, competes for $100,000 Prize and $10,000 for the prize for literary criticism

The Advisory Board also handed over 24 entries for the NLNG’s Prize for Literary Criticism.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, Andy Odeh, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, of the NLNG noted that this year’s prize for literature focuses on children literature.

He thanked the Judges, the Advisory board, the media and the authors, who have continued to support the prize over the years and hoped that this year’s prize will be as seamless as the rest.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, Africa’s most prestigious literary award, rotates yearly amongst four literary categories of prose fiction, poetry, drama and children’s literature