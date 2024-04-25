Ray Ekpu’s wife, Uyai is dead

Respected journalist and celebrated columnist, Ray Ekpu, has announced the death of his wife, Uyai Ekpu.

Mrs Ekpu died at the age of 73 on April 21 after a brief illness, the journalist said on Wednesday.

According to Ekpu, “Uyai was a senior staff of the Centre for Management Development (CMD) and retired in 2011 as an Acting Director, Management Education and Training Department.

“Uyai obtained both a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a Masters degree in Library Science from the University of Ibadan, Oyo State. She also obtained a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Enugu State University of Technology, Enugu State. She also earned diplomas from Maastricht School of Management and the Ghana Institute of Management and Personnel Administration, Ghana.

“Uyai was a believer in family values, community service and inclusivity. She also had the gift of compassion and love for God.

“Uyai is survived by her husband, Ray Ekpu, three children namely: Elu Ray Mbakwe, Mfoniso Ray Ekpu, Edikan Ray Osho, six grandchildren, an elderly sister Eneanwan Inyang, a retired school teacher and a host of other relations.”

Ekpu, a former editor-in-chief and chief executive officer of Newswatch Magazine, noted that funeral arrangements for his wife would be announced in due course.