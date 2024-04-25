Revealed: Enemies put Amuenike on Rumour Mills over Super Eagles Job

The much talked about Super Eagles coaching job has taken a new and vicious dimension given the delay in appointing a coach after weeks of advertising the vacant position, call for applications, screening and interview which we doubt had been done.

First, mischief makers and cheap blackmailers went to press with the story that Emmanuel Amunike had been appointed and announced by the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as Head Coach of the Super Eagles.

The whole idea behind this vicious act is to force the NFF to come up with a statement to debunk and rubbish the fake news thereby, casting a dark shadow on the person and chances of Amunike emerging as Head Coach.

The blackmailers wanted to create controversy with the false announcement to discredit the choice of Amunike by stakeholders and the football public.

That plot failed as the silence from NFF kept all wondering what was going on. The NFF is equally confused as they don’t know how the public will react if they appoint either Amunike or someone else.

Then came the real banger by the sponsored foot soldiers who are doing the bidding of their paymasters. Of course, their paymasters are behind pulling the strings to run down Amunike who is clearly favoured for the job….while the foot soldiers are in the social media space concocting lies and spewing falsehood.

The attackers cooked up and disseminated a story purportedly written by a so called Tanzanian journalist (whose name is JUNIOR ERNEST) advising the NFF not to employ Amunike who he branded a failure in Tanzania.

Did I hear you ask, Junior Ernest? That’s the name but we leave that as a topic for another day. We will get to find out if it’s a pen name or not. But one thing is obvious, Junior Ernest for all I feel could be a Nigerian living here with us and claiming to be a Tanzanian. He could even be a Tanzania hustler paid to carry out this exercise. He claimed that during Amunike’s time as coach of Taifa Stars he won just two games and lost four during the AFCON qualifiers.

But that Tanzania qualified for AFCON in 2019 on account of the poor performance of the other teams in the group. You begin to ask and wonder why this is coming at this point? What’s the motive?

Where this Tanzanian journalist has been all the while remains a mystery. Why he suddenly woke up from his slumber to carry out this assignment remains a puzzle. Why he is concerned about Nigerian football especially the coaching aspect and why he thinks he is in the best position to advise the NFF remains a puzzle.

It’s clearly the job of those bent on keeping the job away from Amunike. Last week, they had published and syndicated to the sporting press a story stating why Amunike shouldn’t be Super Eagles coach.

They argued that winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup and qualifying Tanzania for AFCON weren’t enough success and experience to get a job coach of Super Eagles quality and standard. They further noted that Amunike failed with Flying Eagles.

The same people about two weeks ago ruled out Finidi George for the job on account that he lacks a CAF coaching license which is one of the criteria to secure the job.

Speaking extensively on the Subject, Desmond Ekwueme, a renowned public affairs analyst said

“It is obvious that the grand plot is to get rid of those with best chances of getting the job. We must not forget that this same people came up with the story that the NFF would settle for an indigenous coach because it has no funds to pay a foreign coach.

I remember asking sarcastically, Why is it that the NFF always come up the excuse of not having money or funds to hire and or pay foreign coach hence they settle for indigenous coach. But when the funds are available the job is strictly for a foreign coach?

I equally remember advising the NFF to look for money and pay any coach employed preferably an indigenous coach. At this point, a story hit the social media with Samson Siasia quoted as saying NFF pays foreign coach about $50k but hand indigenous coach N1m.

Like I would always say, we are watching events closely as they unfold. But the NFF should be wise enough to take away the hands of the monkey from this pot before, it turns out to be their own hand.