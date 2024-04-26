Ondo: APC still in crisis ,as PDP picks flagbearer

The maiden meeting between the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and aggrieved aspirants in last Saturday’s primary election.

It’s between the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and aggrieved aspirants in last Saturday’s primary election in Ondo State ended in a deadlock.

None of the aggrieved aspirants had agreed to withdraw their petitions during the meeting.

At the opposition side, however, the former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Ajayi Agboola, has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the November governorship election in the state.

Agboola polled 264 votes at the party primary held on Wednesday.

He was followed by a former member of the House of Representatives, Kolade Akinjo, who got 157 votes.

No fewer than seven aspirants contested the election with 621 delegates accredited.

As the APC crisis continue unabated, Protesters from Ondo State even stormed the premises of the APC in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja on Thursday, chanting songs and demanding the cancellation of last Saturday’s primary election in Ondo State.

Recall that the Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo-led APC primary election committee had announced Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the primary held on April 20 and 21, respectively. Aiyedatiwa defeated 15 other aspirants who contested the primary to emerge as the candidate of the party ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

But six aspirants, including the senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim, Olusola Oke, Folakemi Omogoroye, Olugbenga Edema, Jimi Odimayo, and Wale Akinterinwa, had filed petitions challenging Aiyedatiwa’s victory.

Following this, Ganduje had invited the aspirants, as well as Aiyedatiwa, who clinched the party’s ticket, for reconciliation ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

Although the APC National Vice Chairman (South West), Isaac Kekemeke, who also contested the election, was absent, 14 other aspirants and Governor Aiyedatiwa attended the meeting.

Recall that the primary election witnessed a large turnout of party members but suffered hitches of violence and protests by some aspirants who faulted the conduct of the exercise and demanded outright cancellation.

However, during the opening session yesterday, Ganduje appealed to the aspirants to sheathe their swords in the interest of the party.

“It is already a ruling party; our prayer is that it should continue to be a ruling party in Ondo State. So, you see, we are here to appeal to you so that we can succeed in maintaining this state as an APC state. I appeal to you; we are all practitioners in this game, in this politics, in this agenda.

“If you recall, I contested for governorship in 1999; I lost. I couldn’t become governor until after 16 years. I was patient enough. I was praying, and I eventually became governor after 16 years. So, I can’t call you aspirants who lost. You are aspirants who will be successful tomorrow,” he said.

However, addressing newsmen after the closed-door meeting, the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Duru Meseko, said the party has resolved to “continue dialogue with all the aspirants individually and collectively to be able to have a common ground for the forthcoming election in the state, to work together as a united family.”

YOUNEWS recalled that in the run-up to the 2020 governorship election, moves to impeach Agboola were thwarted, forcing him to join the PDP.

He, however, contested the 2020 election on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party after losing the PDP ticket to Eyitayo Jegede. He finished third in the poll with 69,127 votes.

He will now face the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa,( if APC clears her crisis and it favours him) another of Akeredolu’s former deputy at the November poll.

Aiyedatiwa had earlier emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress.