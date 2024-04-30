Court orders DStv, GOtv to Stops Subscription Prices hike

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered the stoppage of the planned increase in DStv and GOtv subscription prices by Multichoice Nigeria Limited.

The Pay-TV operator, Multichoice Nigeria Limited, had last week announced another price increment across its DStv and GOtv packages effective May 1, 2024.

The company attributed the price increases to “Rise in the cost of business operations” in Nigeria.

According to the notice signed by Multichoice CEO, John Ugbe, and sent to its subscribers and customers via email last week Wednesday, a copy of which was sighted by our correspondent, the new prices for DStv packages are Premium package will now cost N37,000 monthly as against the current N29,500 subscription fee.

Multichoice had increased its subscription fees twice in the past year.