NERC announces new prices for single, three phase meters

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has adjusted the price of a single phase meter from N58,661.69 to N81,975.16.

It also adjusted the price of three phase meter from N109,684.36 to N143,836.10.

The adjustments were contained in the ORDER NO: NERC/2024/040 that the commission’s Chairman, Engr. Sanusi Garba and Commissioner Legal and Licensing Compliance, Barrister Dafe Akpeneye issued on Monday.

The title of the order is “The deregulation of meter prices for meters deployed under the Meter Asset Provider Scheme.”

The Chairman and Commissioner said the Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations (the

“Regulations”) provide for the metering of end-use customers of successor electricity distribution licensees (“DisCos”). Section 8(1 )(c) of the Regulations provides that “the cost of single phase and three phase meters for MAPs, inclusive of all other associated costs of installation and warranties shall

continue to be at the regulated rates approved by the Commission”.

NERC said the Meter Asset Providers (

(MAPs) and Local Meter Manufacturers Associations (LMMAs) have requested a further review of meter prices in consideration of significant changes in NGN/USD foreign exchange rate and

inflation rate since the last price review in September 2023 and the

significant changes in these macroeconomic variables has constrained their ability to supply meters at the approved regulated price.

“The commission has noted the need for the efficient pricing of meters to respond more quickly to changes in macroeconomic parameters, particularly exchange rates.

“The commission has further taken cognisance of the constraints/challenges faced by MAPs and LMMAs and therefore approved the deregulation of prices of meters deployed under the MAP scheme with effect from May 1, 2024,” NERC stated.

It added, “With effect from May 1, 2024, all prices of meters under the MAP scheme shall be determined through a competitive bidding process with customers provided with a choice of authorised vendors.”

It said the combined effects of sections of the regulations on the regulated pricing of meters deployed under the MAP scheme was hereby derogated.

“The cost of prices of meters deployed under the MAP scheme is hereby deregulated to enable end-use customers acquire meters from MAPs of their choice based on competitive open market prices determined from transparent bidding frameworks,” the commission stated.

It said, “All MAP permits holders are henceforth eligible to provide services and transact for the provision of meters and metering services with any Disco in the Federal Republic of Nigeria with their existing permit.

“The lifting of the restriction on permitting to operate in all Discos is subject to the mandatory requirement for MAPs to comply with the associated Disco specific requirements/specifications.

“All Discos shall ensure the effective and seamless integration of smart meters deployed by MAPs with the Disco’s head-end systems and meter data management systems.”