Pieces of advices to Finidi as he clinches Super Eagles Top Job

JUNE 3

Super Eagles vs Bafana Bafana of South Africa (World Cup qualifier) in Uyo

JUNE 10

Squirrels of Benin Republic vs Super Eagles (World Cup qualifier) in Cotonou

The World Cup qualifiers will resume in less than five weeks and Super Eagles will take on the opponents mentioned above.

The team has new coach or manager as we speak.

Stakeholders are wondering how the incoming coach, Finidi George will cope with the players he will be working with.

They equally wonder how many weeks or days the coach will have to work with the players in these two crucial fixtures.

LETTER TO FINIDI GEORGE…

George Finidi, the new coach of the Nigerian Super Eagles.

Dear Finidi,

Strange as this may seem (to many who know how much I have invested in Nigerian football) we have never met one on one.

There was a brief chance sometime in 2022, but somehow it didn’t happen.

There are many reasons for this, but hopefully that will be corrected in the coming months or years, God willing. But I am not here to discuss personal matters.

There are more important matters of mutual national interest that need to be addressed right now.

I have followed your career: from Sharks (that was when I first heard about you), to the Super Eagles and Ajax Amsterdam till now. And I firmly believe that you are one two or three people, that deserve to have the Super Eagles job. Congratulations.

Having said that, there are a few things you must bear in mind, if you want to succeed and silence some of those who don’t think you have the wherewithal to give Nigerians a successful national team

First , believe in yourself. This looks pretty straightforward, and to anyone who has followed the storylines of the Eagles and their coaches over the past years, this is one trait that all successful Super Eagles coaches possess. Self belief.

From Clemens Westerhof to Stephen

Keshi. They had a plan and stuck to it – even though one had a smoother ride of it than the other.

But at the end, we saw what they were about (even if there were claims that “luck” played a part, sometimes you make your own luck!).

Finidi has been coaching in the Nigerian League at Enyimba

I am absolutely convinced that you have earned this, and you have planned for it. You are a bridge between our rich collection of foreign based stars, and the home based diamonds-in-the-rough.

You understand how the mind of the Europe-based players work, and you have been exposed to the available home-based talent and their challenges. That unique perspective gives you an edge over most coaches. Use that knowledge well.

Leading from this, is the…

Second , and very important point: don’t be afraid to speak your mind (in private to whoever needs to hear the truth) and don’t hesitate to walk away, if you have to. This should be an extension of your self-belief and a confidence in your plan.

No, I am not encouraging you to be a rebel. I am only saying that, “be a man of peace, but be prepared for war”. You know the environment you are walking into; your self-belief will be challenged, and your patience will be tried. That’s all good.

What you should never allow, is for anyone to dictate how to run the ship of which you have been made captain: the buck stops at your table. Don’t tire of explaining this to anyone who tries to muscle in on your authority over the things that are central to the success of the team. If the interference begins to affect your expected output, walk away. You’ll be better for it.

The new Super Eagles coach has a rapport with foreign-based stars.

Third , don’t take any criticism personal – take what you can use, throw the rest out.

Your ideas will be scrutinized, criticized and rubbished. You must learn to take all these in stride. That’s what top class coaches do.

The Nigerian national team is one of the most coached teams in the world: there are over 50 million of us who know what you should do per time. And we all believe it is our right to make our voices heard. At the apex of this coaching-horde is the media and (some people both) in government and the NFF, who will come at you with their own ideas about who to select and how to play.

Many of us mean well, and while only a few have your knowledge, ALL of us will judge your results. And that result, my guy, is in your hands.

Finally, the time you have is short for the critical assignment that is right in front of you. Don’t think too far ahead, do what many great coaches do: just win the game in front of you. That’s all.

Luckily for you (I fervently pray it’s luck!) that game is against South Africa. They are one of two nations that Nigerians seek victories over, you know the second one.

But defeat the Bafana, and you would have created a huge buffer for yourself and your team!