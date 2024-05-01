Lamentations on workers day, as Queues worsen gridlock

Fuel queues worsened on Tuesday as the nationwide fuel scarcity assumed a worrisome dimension, leading to gridlock on major roads across the country.

The petrol scarcity also forced some workers and students to shun work and classes as the cost of transportation skyrockets in major cities.

“The economy is getting crippled by the day as workers and informal sector operators are also unable to get to their places of work.

We recommend the shutting down of schools maybe for a few weeks while this scarcity lasts to avoid the children and their parents suffering unduly,” a worker revealed

The Federal Capital Territory was not left out of the fuel crisis, as massive queues for petrol at filling stations continued on Tuesday, a development that negatively affected businesses and other activities in Abuja.

As Nigerian workers commemorate the 2024 May Day on Wednesday (today), the organised labour’s major fear is about the rising food prices and fuel scarcity in the country.

The current situation threatens workers’ survival..And the Nigeria Labour Congress as well as the Trade Union Congress leaders, are lamenting the harsh economic situation which had been compounded by the twin burdens of the electricity tariff hike and high fuel pump prices.

As the unions expressed concern about the economic hardship, queues at fuel stations worsened on Tuesday as a result of petrol scarcity.

Many workers and students, who could not get to their destinations, were stranded.

Lamenting the high prices of food, labour leaders said workers were finding it difficult to make ends meet.

The prices of basic food commodities such as rice, beans, maize, plantain, and tomatoes surged by 25.34 per cent to 40.01 per cent as of March 2024.

Amidst the economic hardship, the government increased the tariff to be paid on electricity by 603 per cent to N225 per kilowatts.

The unions bemoaned how inflation and government policies had worsened the lot of workers across the country as the House of Representatives, Nigerian Bar Association and the National Association of Nigerian Students rejected the increase in electricity tariff.