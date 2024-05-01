Signs shows Fuel scarcity ‘ll end in few days time

There are indications that fuel will be available , and situations will return to normal !

Petroleum product marketers on Tuesday said they had commenced the distribution of 300 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise called petrol to different filling stations in a bid to halt the worsening fuel queues nationwide.

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria at a press briefing disclosed that its members in Apapa and other locations in Lagos had been receiving fuel from eight vessels this week.

Also, the South-West Regional Coordinator of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Ayo Cardoso, confirmed that aside from the 240 million litres offloaded at various depots on Monday.

About 85 million litres of petrol were offloaded as of Tuesday evening.

So, as it were, over 300 million litres of fuel would hit the cities soon to clear the queues.

YPUNEES observe that the fuel crisis which started last week has been getting worse despite the assurances from the government.

On Tuesday, students, workers and other commuters could not get to their destinations due to the unavailability of commercial vehicles to convey them.

Filling stations sold the product above N800 per litre while black marketers sold at over N1,200.

Addressing the press, MEMAN Chairman, Mr Huub Stokman, said the association deeply empathised with Nigerians facing the challenges occasioned by the unavailability of PMS, which resulted in queues at many retail outlets.

He said oil marketers could see the frustration and difficulties the situation had created, and explained that the NMDPRA and other key stakeholders across the supply chain were fully engaged and supportive in eliminating the queues as swiftly as possible.

“Our top priority is to restore stability and ensure that fuel supplies reach all depots and retail outlets across Nigeria promptly. While the current situation has been challenging, we want to reassure the public that there is an adequate supply of PMS available.

“Our members in Apapa and other locations in Lagos are taking products from eight vessels this week with over 300 million litres of PMS, well above our normal levels. We are actively coordinating with our member companies through swaps and other supply arrangements to ensure member stations remain stocked,” he said.

Stokman added further that “our depots will extend their loading times to ensure we load out as much as we can including tomorrow the 1st of May 2024.”

According to him, tanker drivers have also assured MEMAN of their support in ensuring the product gets to the retail outlets safely and quickly.

“We also will extend the opening times of selected retail outlets to ensure we can service our customers as long and as safely as possible. Independent marketers (depots & stations) are being allocated additional PMS to alleviate the situation.

“We expect the situation to improve in the coming days as supply chains adjust and stabilise. MEMAN remains committed to keeping you informed and providing timely updates,” he submitted.

NMDPRA regional coordinator said 84.7 million litres were deposited in two depots on Tuesday.

“We have more vessels at the high sea, but until they come to the shore and discharge, that is when we can say we have the product.

“Very soon, everything will be normal. We are not prioritising Abuja; every area has its allocation,” he stated.