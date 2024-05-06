Oborevwori mourns as Ex-Minister, Gbagi, dies at 62

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed his heart-felt condolences to the family of former Minister of Education (State), Chief Kenneth Gbagi, who passed on May 4.

Gbagi a senior lawyer, businessman, governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP in the 2023 general election and industrialist, passed on at 62, after a brief illness.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori described the passing of Gbagi as tragic, unfortunate and heart-wrenching.

He commiserated with the people of Ughelli South Local Government Area and Oginibo community, in particular, over the demise of the renowned politician and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain.

He noted that the departed Gbagi, a Criminologist, entrepreneur and lawyer, was Chairman, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, and, later, Minister of Education (State) during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Oborevwori said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of a renowned politician and astute businessman, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, who passed on in Lagos on Saturday.

“The news of his death came to me as a terrible shock and my heart-felt condolences go to his family, the people of Oginibo and the members of the Social Democratic Party, SDP”.

He prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left to bear the loss.