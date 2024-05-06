Oro festival devotees warn females against May 16 in Ikorodu, Lagos

This year’s edition of the annual traditional ‘Oro’ festival, usually held in Ikorodu, Lagos State, has been scheduled for May 16, 2024, daytime and nighttime.

This was disclosed in a letter issued by the Ayangburen Palace and signed by the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi.

The letter, dated April 16, 2024, was addressed to the Medical Director of the Ikorodu General Hospital.

The letter, titled ‘Notification of Magbo (Oro) Festival 2024,’ read, “This is to notify you of the above festival, which is slated for Thursday, May 16, 2024.

“According to tradition, all females are advised to remain in their respective homes and avoid moving around the town during the Oro festival.

“Please note that your organisation is affected by falling within the Oro traditional jurisdictions.

You are hereby advised to adhere to the traditions of the town.”

The Oro festival, among others, is a prominent festival in the Yoruba tradition.

It’s celebrated by male descendants and usually characterised by a daytime procession and high-pitched sounds in some areas or across the community as the case may be.

It’s believed that females mustn’t be present during the ritual rites of the festival.